AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 To Be Held Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will be conducting the inter supplementary exam on August 3, 2022. The AP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary exam hall tickets were released on July 26, 2022. Candidates who have not downloaded it yet can follow the steps mentioned below. In order to download call letters, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth or password.

Candidates should know that hard copy of AP IPASE Hall tickets will not be given to them, therefore, it is compulsory to carry printout of call letters to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. The exam day guidelines and steps to download hall tickets are mentioned below.

Official notice reads, "The first-year student can download the hall ticket using their First Year Hall Ticket Number or Aadhar Number." The second-year student can download the hall ticket using the Second Year Hall Ticket Number/Previous Hall Ticket Number/Aadhar Number."

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022: Here's how to download admit card

Step 1: To download the AP Inter Supplementary hall tickets, candidates are required to visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022."

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their log-in credentials such as hall ticket number or Aadhar number.

Step 4: A new window will open on the screen.

Step 5: Then, click on "Download Hall Ticket."

Step 6: Candidates must keep the printout so as to carry the same to exam hall.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022: Check exam day guidelines here