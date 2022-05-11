AP PGECET 2022: Registration Begins At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Follow These Steps To Apply

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has started the application process for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022. The AP PGECET application form has been uploaded on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and interested candidates can fill the same by following the steps mentioned below. In order to apply, candidates should be ready with their educational qualification details and Aadhaar number.

Interested candidates should know that the deadline to submit the Andhra Pradesh ECET application form is June 14, 2022. Applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 18 and July 20, 2022 in two shifts. Shift 1 will be from 10 am to 12 pm and shift 2 will be from 3 pm to 5 pm. The schedule highlights that the admit card for the AP ECET will be released on July 9, 2022. In order to apply, general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200. The application fee for the OBC category candidates is Rs 900, and for SC/ ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 700. Applicants should male sure to pay the application fee for AP PGECET 2022 through credit card/debit card/ net banking.

AP PGECET 2022: Here is how to register

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should register by filling in personal details and contact addresses

Step 3: In the next step, upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the AP PGECET 2022 application from

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and also take its printout for future reference

AP PGECET 2022 exam will have multiple-choice questions and will be conducted for a duration of two hours. The exam will be conducted in computer based test mode and will have 120 questions and a total of 120 marks. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer marked by them in the exam and there will be no deduction of marks for incorrect answers. The exam will be held in the English medium only.