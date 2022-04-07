Last Updated:

App With 'modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: UP Govt's Initiative For Madrasas

With a view to provide “modern education”, the state government will develop a mobile application for madrasa students, which will also include life stories of freedom fighters. Announcing this, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, said the government wants the madrasa students to be “full of patriotism”.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
app

Image: Unsplash


With a view to provide “modern education”, the state government will develop a mobile application for madrasa students, which will also include life stories of freedom fighters. Announcing this, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, said the government wants the madrasa students to be “full of patriotism”.

“A mobile app based on madrasa curriculum will be developed for modern education and life stories of great men and freedom fighters will be taught there. Madrasa students should be full of patriotism. The Yogi Adityanath government will also provide grants for weddings of poor women from the Muslim community,” Ansari said. 

READ | OPSC Recruitment: Applications invited for 177 vacancies, check details here
READ | RRC Railway Recruitment: Eastern Railway to fill around 3000 apprentice posts
READ | UP Police Recruitment: PET for SI, constable posts to be re-conducted on April 12 & 13
READ | Indian Army Recruitment: Deadline to apply for over 190 SSC officer vacancies ends today
READ | High Court stays all Meghalaya government recruitment processes, check details here

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT