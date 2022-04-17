'Apprentice Fair' For ITI Pass-outs In Noida On April 21, Top Firms To Participate: Official

Noida, Apr 21 (PTI) In a push to provide employment opportunities to aspirants, an 'apprentice fair' would be organized for ITI pass-outs in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on April 21, officials said on Saturday.

Forty major companies, including Samsung and Yamaha, are scheduled to participate in the fair that will be held at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) E-1, Sector 31 of Nithari in Noida, the officials said.

“Interested candidates can participate in the apprentice fair between 10 am and 3 pm on April 21. They would be required to bring along the original copies of their documents and certificates along with photocopies,” ITI Noida’s Principal Manoj Singh said.

Around 40 companies from Gautam Buddh Nagar district like Samsung, AxD, Yamaha, Siscom Corporation, Dixon, Nobleco, Denso, Graziano, C&H, Minda Group etc. will participate in the fair, he said in a statement. PTI KIS RAX RAX

