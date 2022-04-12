Army Recruitment: Lieutenant Colonel Arrested From Pune For Leaking Answer Keys Of Exam

A serving officer of the Lieutenant Colonel rank and a member of the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) has been arrested for being involved in the alleged leaking of answer keys for the Army recruitment examination that was held in 2020–21. The CBI last year booked several people, including two other Army personnel, a havaldar, and a sepoy, of the AOC for allegedly leaking the answer keys to the candidates. The incident came to light after the investigation team of the CBI, along with the Indian Army, started probing into the matter in which two Army havildars were arrested in November last year in Pune on charges of bribery. It was found that the accused were taking money from the candidates during the recruitment process.

Army Recruitment: Army officer arrested for leaking answer keys of Army recruitment examination

As per the reports, the duo were taken under police custody for demanding and accepting money from candidates in the recruitment process for various civilian Group "C" posts through the examination organised by the Army Ordnance Corps. During the investigation, it was found that another havildar, along with his controlling officer of the Lieutenant Colonel rank, was involved in another bribery case linked with the recruitment of personnel through an examination held in 2020-21.

It came to light that the Lieutenant Colonel, on September 8, 2021, allegedly sent the answer keys of the question paper to the havildar on mobile, and from that number, the answer keys were forwarded to the phone number of the sepoy’s wife. As per media reports, a senior CBI officer revealed that the Lieutenant Colonel and the sepoy were arrested late on Monday night and will now be produced before the court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the investigation team is also trying to find out how the answer keys got leaked to the candidates and how they managed to exchange money among other things. After CBI officials launched an investigation in November, two suspects and incriminating documents were seized. "The Indian Army continues with its policy of zero tolerance for corruption. The Army has strict rules to deal with malpractices and is enabling expeditious investigation to ensure punitive action against the culprits, "read a statement issued by Southern Command in November.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative