Assam CM Launches 'Vidya Rath- School On Wheels' Project For Underprivileged Children

In a recent development in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a project ‘Vidya Rath- School on Wheels’, aimed at imparting elementary education to economically challenged children of the society.

The project was launched at a function held at the premises of Gauhati High Court in Assam by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice RM Chhaya.

Speaking at the event in Gauhati High Court, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Vidya Rath- School on Wheels project will be helpful in empowering economically challenged children academically.”

“There cannot have been a more auspicious occasion for launching this noble cause than the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav when we are celebrating 75 years of our independence. I sincerely hope that this project will be really helpful in bringing our children who hitherto remain outside the ambit of formal education”.

He further spoke about momentous feats achieved by India since its Independence. Sarma said that the country has achieved remarkable progress in science and technology, in medical science, in mission, and others.

Upliftment of the socio-economically disadvantaged sections is mandatory: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Terming India as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma further said, “India of our dreams cannot be achieved without the uplift of the socio-economically disadvantaged sections. Therefore, the project Vidya Rath: School on wheels launched, will go a long way in imparting education to the economically challenged children and help them to empower academically”.

Sarma said that children are the future of the nation and it is disheartening to see children engaged in begging in the streets, railway stations, and bus stops. Some of them are seen picking up garbage and bottles. Ideally, they should be in schools framing the foundations for a bright future. He further said it is extremely painful to see children dropping out of school owing to their family's poor financial condition and wandering around, ultimately getting used to substance abuse.

Sarma while addressing the gathering at Gauhati High Court said, “Central and State governments make best of the efforts in educating children, however, still a chunk of children are outside the ambit of formal education.”

Assam Chief Minister Sarma further expressed his gratitude to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court RM Chhaya for playing a vital role to implement the project in Assam.

Thanking every stakeholder namely, the Government of Assam, Assam State Legal Services Authority, Guwahati High Court Legal Services Committee, District Legal Services Authority Kamrup (Metro), Assam State Transport Corporation, Assam Sarba Siksha Mission, GMDA and the various NGOs for coming together for this noble cause, he assured the best possible support and cooperation by the State government for making Vidya Rath-School on Wheels project a grand success.

Vidya Rath-School on Wheels project

The Vidya Rath-School on Wheels will reportedly provide access to elementary education to underprivileged children for 10 months. After 10 months, the children will be integrated into the conventional system of education. Children will be provided with uniforms and textbooks and free-mid day meals under the project.

A host of other dignitaries namely, Executive Chairman, Assam State Legal Services Authority Justice N Koteswar Singh, Chairman, Gauhati High Court Legal Services Committee Justice Suman Shyam were present on the occasion.

Image: ANI