Assam Colleges Set To Begin 4-year Degree Courses From 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the closing ceremony of the golden jubilee year of Sonari College in Charaideo district on Sunday where he released souvenirs. Addressing the students, Sarma urged them to take on the challenges of the new world. "Our personality is fully developed in the combination of knowledge and wisdom," he said. Sarma stated that the new education policy aims to develop students into full human beings by providing them with knowledge as well as wisdom.

Assam CM announces 4-year degree courses to start in colleges next year

"The colleges of the state should play a vital role in the implementation of new education policy. Every university in the state is preparing itself to launch the new education policy from next year," he added.

"Four-year undergraduate courses will be started in colleges of the state from next year. The government has been taking various steps for earning knowledge through the education system. The state government will provide full cooperation in various aspects including upgrading of infrastructure, recruitment of faculty to facilitate the introduction of post-graduate classes at Sonari college so that the college can become a full-fledged post-graduate college," Sarma said.

Assam CM stated that India will transform its education system into one of the best in the world under the new education policy. He said that India is now emerging as a new economic power in the world, adding the nation is entering various areas, including the industry sector, information technology sector, and artificial intelligence. Sarma urged everyone to gain knowledge in the new industrial environment of the world.

In his speech, the Chief Minister said that the golden heritage of the state is reflected through the 'Maidam' of Sonari, which was established as his kingdom by Chaolung Syukapha.

Image: PTI