Assam: Educational Centres In Dima Hasao Closed Till June 18 Due To Heavy Rain Forecast

In view of the heavy downpour in the northeastern states, especially Assam, the District Disaster Management Authority of Assam has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the Dima Hasao District till June 18, 2022.

Notably, this decision has been taken given the heavy rainfall that is predicted from June 14, 2022, to June 17, 2022, in Dima Haso based on the reports from the Regional Meteorological Center, Guwahati.

District Disaster Management Authority in its statement said, "In anticipation of heavy rainfall that is predicted to occur from 14th June 2022 to 17th June 2022 in Dima Haso, as per reports received from the Regional Meteorological Center Guwahati, the undersigned, vide powers conferred u/s 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and in the interest of public safety, do hereby order the closure of all educational institutions in Dima Hasao from 15th June 2022 to 18th 2022."

"All Gaon Burahs of the village and OC's/ICs of all police stations/OPs in Dima Hasao District are hereby asked to share information relating to damages due to natural disasters with this office for taking necessary decisions," the notice read.

According to media reports, the heavy rainfall in Assam has disrupted the daily routine of the common people. The showers that began on Monday have continued to this day, submerging many areas of Guwahati in knee-high water. Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that as many as four people have lost their lives due to a landslide in the Nizarapar area near Boragaon on Tuesday. Due to the incessant rainfall, the education of students is also being disrupted.

