Assam Floods: CM Himanta Sarma Declares Financial Aid Of Rs 1,000 To Over 1 Lakh Students

The Chief Minister of the flood-hit state of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on July 16 that students who were affected by the recent floods in the state will be provided assistance from the CM's Relief Fund.

According to CM Sarma's statement, over 1 lakh student beneficiaries are set to get assistance of Rs 1,000 each as the government in the state wants to stand by the students and their education, which has suffered a lot due to the recent floods all over the state of Assam.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to announce the book grant to the students. "In our humble effort to provide relief to students affected during recent floods in the State, we have provided an assistance of ₹1,000 each to over 1 lakh student beneficiaries, from CM's Relief Fund. It's our sincere commitment to stand by the students during this tough time.''

Addressing a press conference after launching a scheme to provide a one-time payment of Rs 1,000 to students who have lost their textbooks in the deluge, he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to provide "whatever is required to mitigate hardships of people and rebuild infrastructure."

Centre to provide funds for relief to Assam

On July 16, CM Himanta Sarma at a press conference said that the Centre has declared this year's Assam floods as a 'severe natural calamity'. The CM also added that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been in constant touch with him and have promised all the help for the state.

"The Union government is providing funds to mitigate the hardships being faced by the affected people," he said, adding that the Centre will bear 90% of the expenses for relief and rehabilitation.

"We had not witnessed a flood of this magnitude. Our priority was to evacuate affected people to relief camps, ensure their safety, provide medical aid and help them return home after the water receded. The task was challenging," he said. Over 98,500 people were evacuated, while 7,42,250 people were displaced and had taken shelter in relief camps, CM Sarma said.

Assam flood situation improving even as 2.28 lakh still affected

The flood condition in Assam improved significantly on Saturday although over 2.28 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge in seven districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), no river is flowing above their danger marks in Assam as of now and no incident of drowning was reported during the day.

As there are no new reports of fatalities, the total number of people killed in the state's floods this year stands at 193, including 19 in landslides.

