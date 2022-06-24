Assam Floods: ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 Postponed In Silchar; New Dates To Be Out Soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, on June 23, released an official notice informing that the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 has been postponed in Assam. The notice reads that the ICAI CA exam has been postponed due to floods that have wreaked havoc in Assam.

It has been decided by the authority to postpone Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper – I, Principles and Practice of Accounting and Paper – II, Business Laws, and Business Correspondence and Reporting. The exams were scheduled to be conducted on June 24 and June 26, 2022 in Assam's Silchar City. ICAI exam revised dates for both the papers will be out soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.

This year, the CA Foundation exam will be held in New Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The foreign centres where the examination will be held are Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait, and Muscat. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned below the steps and also provided the direct link to download the ICAI CA Admit Card. Candidates for the exam should know that it is mandatory to carry hall ticket to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download hall ticket

Step 1: In order to download the CA Foundation June Exam Hall Ticket, candidates need to visit the official website: icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CA Foundation download admit card link."

Step 3: Candidates can use log-in credentials (user id and password).

Step 4: The CA admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, download the hall ticket, and take a printout for further reference.

For the direct link to download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 CLICK HERE