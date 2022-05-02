Assam PAT 2022: Registration For Polytechnic Admissions Begins, Here's How To Apply

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has activated the application link for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test or Assam PAT 2022. All those candidates who want to study in Polytechnic institutes will have to clear this test. On the basis of their score, they will be allotted colleges.

Interested candidates must know that the deadline to apply ends on June 10, 2022. They will have to apply on any of the official websites by following the steps mentioned below. List of official websites on which candidates can apply is mentioned below.

Assam PAT 2022: Official websites to visit

Dte.assam.gov.in patassam.online.

Check important dates here

The application link has been activated on May 1, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on June 10, 2022

The entrance exam will be held either on July 17 or 24, 2022. The exact date for the test will be announced three weeks in advance.

Assam Polytechnic Admission Test is for the students who want to get admitted into the various diploma in engineering and technology courses in Assam. Clearing the exam allows the students to get admission into the various government polytechnic colleges of Assam. Candidates can also opt for admission into the diploma courses in different colleges of Assam by showing their PAT score. These colleges include Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Guwahati; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Sibsagar; and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Changsari, Guwahati.

DTE Assam PET 2022: Check eligibility details here

Candidates should pass the HSLC or Class 10 final exam in one sitting with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects in order to appear for the entrance exam. Candidates should have secured a minimum of 40 percent marks in the exam. For SC and ST students, a relaxation of 5% in the qualifying examination mark has been given. The maximum age limit for Assam PAT is 20 years and 6 months as on December 31, 2022. A relaxation of three years has been given to SC and ST students.

Follow these steps to apply