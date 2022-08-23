Assam School Headmaster Arrested For Seeking Bribe From Colleague

A headmaster of a government school was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly seeking bribe from a teacher to upgrade the Service Book in Morigaon district of Assam, officials said.

According to Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing of Assam Police arrested the headmaster of the Hatimuria Govt MV School under Laharighat block red-handed while allegedly taking bribe from the fellow teacher. He claimed that the headmaster had sought the bribe to upgrade the Service Book and LPC (Last Pay Certificate).

