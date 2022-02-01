Assam Schools May Reopen For Offline Classes From Feb 15, Check CM's Statement Here

Assam schools reopening: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, January 31 said that the state government is planning to reopen schools. Schools may be reopened from February 15, 2022. He further said that the state government is closely monitoring the COVID situation and government may announce relaxations in curfew timings within the next few days.

“We are waiting for the single-day cases to come down to 1,000, and that will probably take another two to three days, following which the curfew timings, currently from 10 pm, will be relaxed to the earlier time of 11 pm,” the Assam Cheif Minister said.

To be noted that the physical classes in schools up to Class 8 are suspended since January 25, 2022. It has been suspended due to rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The Assam CM on Monday said that nearly nine lakh children in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated so far, but “It will be easier to inoculate children if schools are open”. At present, for Class 9 and above, physical classes are allowed on alternate days in all districts. “We are progressing in the right direction (on the overall vaccination exercise), and expect to complete administering both doses to the beneficiaries by February 28,” Chief Minister said.

Assam COVID Situation

As per data released on January 31, Assam has reported 1,811 new COVID-19 cases. Along with this, 3,613 recoveries were also recorded on Jan 30 and Jan 31, 2022. The state also saw 19 deaths.

Assam reports 1,811 new #COVID19 cases, 19 deaths, and 3,613 recoveries. Active cases 20,627 pic.twitter.com/AqLhXyqMtR — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

State-wise schools reopening list

Tripura schools have been reopned on January 31 for pre-primary to class 12. Earlier, classes for pre-primary to class 7 were suspended till January 30. Classes from 8 to 12 were, however, allowed to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Karnataka government also reopened schools and colleges in Bangalore from Jan 31, 2022. "From Monday, all classes will be operational in schools with the strict implementation of COVID-19 appropriate behavior and protocol, "said Education Minister BC Nagesh on Jan 31, 2022. The Tamil Nadu government has ordered that schools for classes 1 to 12, colleges, and universities have been reopned from February 1, 2022.