Assam To Lift COVID Restrictions, Night Curfew From Feb 15, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

With a decline in COVID cases in the states, the Assam government has decided to withdraw all COVID-related restrictions including the night curfew. This will be effective from February 15. Chief Minister Himanat Biswa Sarma appealed to students appearing for Class 10 & 12 exams to get vaccinated against COVID.

"There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take #COVID19 vaccines", Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

Earlier, the Assam government had announced a night curfew from 11.30 pm to 6 am, throughout the state starting from December 26, 2021, till further orders. This was not applicable on the night of December 31, 2021.

Assam COVID guidelines

All the students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are advised to get fully vaccinated before appearing for the exams starting from March.

Cinemas, social gatherings are allowed with 100 per cent capacity, but the attendees should be fully vaccinated.

People of the state must continue to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks and social distancing.

In another update, it was also learned that considering the development of urban areas, all offices are likely to be merged with the DC office and jails will be relocated from the centre of the city.

The Chief Minister also informed, "Along with other Municipal Board elections in the state, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections will be held in April'.

COVID situation in Assam

As of Sunday, February 6, Assam reported 256 fresh COVID-19 cases and12 deaths, the National Health Mission (NHM) informed. The state's overall COVID cases count rose to 7,21,380 while the death toll went up to 7,908, including 1,347 people with co-morbidities, it said.

To date, Assam has administered a total of 4,17,99,667 COVID vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

