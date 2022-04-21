At IIT Madras, 13 Test Positive For COVID-19 As State Asks Campus To Follow Protocols

Officials at IIT Madras announced on Thursday that 13 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, amid a spike in coronavirus infections in some regions of the country.

On Wednesday, the state of Tamil Nadu reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, leading the state's Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, to recommend that people wear masks and take coronavirus precautions seriously. Three individuals are asymptomatic while seven have shown mild symptoms on Thursday at IIT Madras. On Wednesday, 3 students were tested positive at the campus. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan along with City Health Officer Jagadeesan visited the IIT campus and instructed management officials to follow all the covid protocols strictly.

While collecting samples of 18 more people who came in direct contact with the infected, seven more people were tested positive. Steps are being taken to identify and test over 50 students who were in contact with the ten people who tested positive

Coronavirus infections have risen rapidly in several states. Delhi, Kerala, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have recorded the highest number of cases in the last few days. However, looking at the surge of COVID-19 infections, states have brought back the mandate of wearing face masks as a major step to control the rise of coronavirus infections.

Rapid Surge in Coronavirus Infections

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded a 15% rise in new coronavirus infections on Thursday. With 2,380 new coronavirus infections, India's total number of COVID-19 cases thus far stands at 4,30,49,974 on Thursday while the active cases increased to 13,433. The death toll climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 fresh fatalities, the Ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise about 0.03 percent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is still at 98.76 percent, according to the ministry. In just a span of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload grew by 1,093 cases. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.53 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.43 percent.

The number of individuals who have recovered from the infection has risen to 4,25,14,479, with a 1.21 percent case fatality rate. The total number of vaccine doses given out in the country so far as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has surpassed 187.07 crore.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.