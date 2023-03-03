Last Updated:

Australia's Deakin University Gets Approval To Set Up Its Campus In India

Deakin University

Ahmedabad, Mar 3 (PTI) The International Financial Services Centre Authorities (IFSCA) on Friday said it has given approval to Deakin University of Australia to set up its campus in Gujarat's GIFT City.

With this approval, Deakin has become the first foreign university that will set up its campus in India.

"We have given approval to Deakin University to set up its campus in GIFT City," chairperson of IFSCA Injeti Srinivas told PTI.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make an official announcement about it during a function to be held in Gandhinagar on March 8. PTI PD NP NP

