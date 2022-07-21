Ayodhya: This Police Official Provides Free Education To Underprivileged Children

A police officer in UP's Ayodhya city is providing free education to underprivileged children who belong to the local areas. Those children, who are now regularly coming to his classes and enjoying the learning, would have ended up on the streets with begging bowls if the officer hadn't stepped forward to their rescue. The classes are led by Police Sub-Inspector Ranjit Yadav under trees and open spaces where local children gather in large numbers.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | We want to study further and go to school. We feel pretty good while studying here, so now, we regularly come here, say the children pic.twitter.com/kuRoFsxoON — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 21, 2022

Ayodhya: Cop offers free education to underprivileged children

Yadav started free education several months ago after he saw the parents of these children begging. While speaking to news agency ANI, Yadav said, "I have started my school and have been teaching these children for several months whenever I get a holiday. I often saw their parents begging. Afterward, I talked to them, and many were willing to educate their children," he said. This is where he got inspiration and he started taking free classes for poor children.

Also, it has been observed that the children also attend the classes in large numbers, and they are provided with stationery and books by Yadav. "We want to study further and go to school. We feel pretty good while studying here, so now we regularly come here," said one of the students who come every day to Yadav's free classes. Notably, Yadav's decision to teach poor children free of cost is an extraordinary step towards creating better citizens for this nation, and his action in this direction is likely to benefit hundreds of children who would have ended up begging like their parents.

Image: ANI

With Inputs from ANI