Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: School Education & Literacy Dept To Mark Iconic Week From Jan 17

Under the Central government's "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" program, the Department of School Education and Literacy will be celebrating the iconic week from tomorrow, January 17 to 21, 2022. To mark the iconic week, the department will organise various events, including a two-day international webinar on toys and games to play, make, and learn; the 27th National Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes; and a webinar on inclusive education (IE).

The department will organise a webinar on inclusive education in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) that will start on January 17 in virtual and physical mode. Ed Tech start-ups focussed on children with special needs will be the theme of the webinar. The programme will be attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Education, Principals State IE coordinators, parents, and other stakeholders.

According to the press release, the main objective of the webinar is to educate parents and teachers about the technology and assistive devices available for children with special needs.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also launch the 27th edition of the National Conference of its Sahodaya School Complexes on the theme "PUNARNAVA – REDISCOVERY OF INDIA @75". The webinar is launched to engage participants in co-creating and contributing towards a sustainable future.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Webinar on the role of toys in the cognitive development of children

On January 21 and 22, a webinar will be held with the aim of rediscovering the role that toys play in the cognitive development of children. Through this webinar, the department also aims to promote the art of making toys with low-cost or no-cost materials that are environmentally friendly.

