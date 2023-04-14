Babasaheb Ambedkar Played A Vital Role In Nation Building: Narendra Jadhav At IIMC

On the occasion of Babasaheb Bhimarao Ambedkar Jayanti today, April 14 a special dialogue was organised by the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was a great social reformer, a valiant champion of human rights and an emancipator of the downtrodden masses of India. He dedicated all his life to awakening the social conscience of modern India. He played a vital role in Nation Building, said Dr Narendra Jadhav, Former MP, Rajya Sabha, Economist, Educationist & Author at IIMC on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti. DG IIMC, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Dwivedi, Regional Directors, faculty members and students from all IIMC Regional Centers were present on the occasion.

Babasaheb Ambedkar's work as journalist discussed

In his welcome address, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, recalled Dr Babasaheb's work as a journalist for the society, stating that he had contributed to publications such as Mooknayak, Bahishkrit Bharat, and Prabuddha Nayak. He said it is the media's responsibility to realise the kind of society Dr Ambedkar envisioned a century ago. Only by accepting this challenge will we be able to make Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' a reality.

Expressing views on the topic ‘Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: A Multifaceted Genius’, Dr Jadhav said that Dr Ambedkar was a voracious reader. He was well-versed in various fields. He visited various universities in different countries to develop the country's economic system, legislature etc. He used his knowledge for the welfare of India. He fought against the evil practices prevalent in Indian society. He has written more than 22 books about the Indian social system. It is true that there was a difference of opinion about untouchability between Gandhi and Ambedkar but both worked for the welfare of the nation and the upliftment of untouchables. Gandhi was the one who appointed Ambedkar as the first Law and Justice Minister of independent India.

The program was moderated by Dr Pawan Koundal, Associate Professor, IIMC, New Delhi and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Vinod Nitale, Assistant Professor, Amravati campus.