Bajrang Dal Worker Murder: Shivamogga Schools And Colleges Open Post One-week Shutdown

Almost a week after Karnataka's Shivamogga district witnessed violent incidents following the murder of a Bajrang Dal leader, schools and colleges which remained closed for the past seven days were reopened on Monday. This came in view of the prohibitory orders which continue to remain imposed across the district. Earlier, a curfew was imposed by the district administration and further schools and colleges were closed as violent clashes erupted after the death of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on February 20.

However, the Shivamogga district administration on Sunday informed that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect further restricting the movement of people between 7 PM and 6 AM till March 4, said R Selvamani, Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga district. With regard to the same, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been extended until March 4 while business establishments were allowed to operate from February 26 itself from 6 AM to 7 PM.

Amid the tense situation in the district, students have been facing several challenges due to the closing down of schools. A first-year PU student from DVS Independent Pre-University College, Nishkal spoke to ANI and said, "Our learning has been impacted since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now also the schools and colleges were closed for a week due to the murder of Harsha. As the schools and colleges are reopening, we are happy that we will be able to attend offline classes."

Karnataka Police makes 8 arrests in connection with murder of Bajrang Dal worker

On February 20, the 26-year-old Harsha who was a Bajrang Dal activist was brutally killed by a group of unidentified assailants on Sunday night. He was allegedly chased by the accused persons in a car and was then stabbed to death.

In connection with the case, the Karnataka police have so far arrested a total of eight people. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed that the latest two arrests were made on February 23.

Notably, the police are also interrogating suspects in the case. While the main conspirators, Syed Nadeem and Qasif, and one more accused were arrested from Bengaluru on February 21, the other three were apprehended on Tuesday, February 22.

Image: ANI