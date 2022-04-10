Banaras Hindu University Launches New Scholarship Scheme For International Students

A new scholarship scheme for international students has been launched at Banaras Hindu University. The programme has been launched under "Scholarship to International Students," through which foreign students will receive Rs 6000 per month, which will be renewed annually on the basis of their performance. Notably, this decision was taken under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K. Jain, along with the other governing body members of the Institution of Eminence, BHU.

BHU launches scholarship scheme for international students

According to the statement issued by BHU, through this scheme, the university aims to attract international students. "The university has constituted a three-member committee for smooth implementation and monitoring of the scheme. All the applications under the scheme shall be submitted to the Institution of Eminence Cell of BHU. "read the BHU statement.

According to the official information, as many as 431 students from nearly 40 countries are enrolled in Banaras Hindu University. Of these, 261 are male students and 170 are female students from the United States, Brazil, France, Russia, Ireland, Australia, Yemen, Iran, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia, among others.

The Banaras Hindu University accepts up to 15% of total seats, with these seats being supernumerary. Notably, the international scholarship scheme is also part of the National Education Policy 2020, which puts a stronger emphasis on the internationalization of the Indian Education System by having more and more students from abroad on Indian campuses, it said.