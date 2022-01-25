Bangalore University Students Obtain More Than Total Marks; A Shocker For All

Many students in Bengaluru University have scored more marks than the total allotted marks. Recently B.Com result has been announced. Post the release of results, an interesting case has been seen. A candidate has ended up scoring 89 out of 70 marks. It was faced by B.A./B.Com students at the Bangalore University who opted for the subject Tourism Agency and Tour Operator Organisations. As per media reports, a student said, “Some of my friends have scored 89, 73,75 marks and this goes on to show the quality of the evaluation.”

The maximum number of marks a student of Bengaluru University scored was 89 out of 70. Many students were shocked to see that they got more than total marks. As per reports, over 500 students opted for the subject. The examination was conducted in August 2021. Earlier the exams were conducted for 100 marks. The new syllabus and marks pattern was brought in 2015-16. As per reports, those students who enrolled in 2015-16 were supposed to attempt answers only for 70 marks. However, they attempted to answer more questions. None of the staff members paid attention as the digital valuation is in place. Professor J T Devaraju, Registrar (evaluation) told media organisation. He further said that results have been withdrawn and will be announced soon. There are around 15 students who have scored more than 70. The marks will be re-tabulated and fresh results will be announced.

