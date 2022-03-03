Bengal HS Council Likely To Review Class 12 Board Exam Dates

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will likely review the schedule of the Class 12 board examination to be held offline from April 2 to avoid a possible clash with dates of other medical and engineering entrance tests, a senior official said.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI that many higher secondary students sit for joint entrance exams conducted at the national level, and the council is, therefore, contemplating changing the schedule of the board exams. "Nothing has been finalised yet. We will explore and evaluate these factors and pass on the recommendations to the state government. The final call is likely next week,” he said.

Bhattacharya, however, said any change in dates of the Class 12 board examination “will not be hasty and arbitrary”.