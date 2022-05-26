Last Updated:

Bengal To Introduce Bill To Make CM Chancellor Of State-run Varsities

A bill will soon be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly to make the chief minister the chancellor of the state-run universities in place of the governor

Written By
Press Trust Of India
wb

Image: PTI


A bill will soon be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly to make the chief minister the chancellor of the state-run universities in place of the governor, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday. He said that the state cabinet gave its nod to the proposal during the day.

"Today, the state cabinet gave its consent to the proposal to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities in place of the governor. This proposal will soon be introduced as a bill in the assembly," Basu said.

The governor is at present the chancellor of the state-run universities

READ | Loudspeakers removed from mosques being donated to schools, hospitals: UP CM Yogi
READ | HC seeks Delhi govt stand on PIL concerning vacancies, infra deficiencies in govt schools
READ | Russia seeks to stop teaching of English language in Crimea's schools: Report
READ | CBSE extends deadline for schools to upload class 10, 12 practical marks
READ | 48% students commute to school on foot, many schools lack parental support in learning: MoE survey

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: bengal, bengal university
First Published:
COMMENT