The National Hill view private school in South Bengaluru's RR Nagar received a bomb threat on Monday, triggering a security scare on the premises. The school owned by Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar received the bomb threat via email on Sunday evening, which was noticed by the school authorities the next morning.

The police was immediately informed and as many as 1,500 students were evacuated from National Hill view school. Bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad have inspected the school premises but nothing has been found yet, said police. Further investigation is underway.

"A private school in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru has received a bomb threat through email. Bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad have inspected school premises. Students made to vacate school premises: Laxman B. Nimbargi," DCP West Bengaluru told the media.

After learning about the bomb scare at his institute, Shivakumar said he contacted the Bengaluru CP and ordered immediate evacuation of the school. Assuring that all the children are safe, he said the Bomb Squad will take care of the issue.

"I came to know about the bomb threat this morning and immediately contacted the police commissioner. I also gave instructions to my secretary to ensure the safe evacuation of children. We did not want to take any risk, so all the students were moved to the neighboring school. The bomb disposal squad team is inspecting the institution. They will take care of it."

15 Bengaluru schools receive hoax bomb threat

Earlier in April, at least 15 schools in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via emails. A senior police officer privy to the development informed that the threat prima facie appeared to be a hoax as the bomb detection squads did not find any explosives during the search operations. The Bengaluru police had conducted searches in at least six schools.

Following the incident, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the calls were a conspiracy to disturb the peace in the state. “Karnataka is a progressive state and some elements are repeatedly trying to tarnish this image. Police officials have been instructed to consider these cases seriously,” Bommai had said.