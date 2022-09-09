Bengaluru University Students, Teachers Protest Over Temple Construction On Campus | WATCH

On Friday, the students and staff of Bengaluru University's (BU) Jnanabharathi campus staged a massive protest against the construction of the new Ganesha Temple inside the premises. Hundred of students gathered outside the administrative block demanding the university authorities withdraw the permission provided for the construction of the temple.

Protest in Bengaluru University over temple construction

Notably, there was already a Ganesha temple earlier which the University had to demolish due to the widening of the road. The protesting students stated that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has no right to give permission to construct a temple inside the University premises. They also stated instead of a temple, building a library or laboratory will be more helpful for the students.

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge stated that the students do not want any religious activities to take place inside the university.

"Students want better infrastructure and state of the Art library for the university. They don't want any religious activities to happen on the premises of the university. In spite of that, the government has taken unilateral decisions without due consultation and procedure followed by the board. They themselves are coming and clearing up land for the temple constructions. The students have made it very clear and asked not to divide them on the basis of religious lines and let them focus on studies and future," he said.

The student body further clarified that they are not against the construction but want the temple to shift to another side of the university. In the past, there was an uproar over the installation of the Saraswati Idol.