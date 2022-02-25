BHU Semester Exams 2022 To Be Conducted In Both Online & Offline Modes

BHU Semester Exams 2022: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has recently announced that it will be conducting the semester-end exams in online as well as offline mode. The students will be provided with an option of choosing between online mode, offline mode. To be noted that the semester exams will be conducted in Open Book Exam (OBE) format for all those who are appearing for the online mode. The students of the second year of all the courses and first year of many courses returned to attend offline classes.

Considering COVID situation and keeping the interest of the students in view of the semester examinations, this decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Sudhir Kumar Jain. The concerned faculty will choose any one of these options after consultation with the heads of departments, teachers and students.

सेमेस्टर परीक्षाओं के मद्देनज़र छात्रों के हित को केन्द्र में रखते हुए कुलपति प्रो. सुधीर कुमार जैन की अध्यक्षता में हुई उच्च स्तरीय बैठक में ये निर्णय लिया गया। सबंधित संकाय इन विकल्पों में से किसी भी एक को विभागाध्यक्षों, शिक्षकों व छात्रों से विचार विमर्श के बाद चुनेंगे। (2) — BHU Official (@bhupro) February 24, 2022

The tweet further reads, “In such a situation, it would not be justified to adopt the same scale for all the faculties. In addition, the medium of instruction in different faculties has also been different, some have been conducting offline classes since the beginning of the semester, while others have been conducting online classes until recently.”

Banaras Hindu University starts postgraduate course on 'Hindu Dharma'

The Banaras Hindu University has started a postgraduate programme in 'Hindu Dharma' and according to the varsity, the course is the first of its kind in the country. Professor V K Shukla, who is the varsity's rector, said that this programme will help in making the world aware of many unknown aspects of 'Hindu Dharma' and take its teachings to more and more people. He said that this would be the first such course in the country.

Course details

The course will be conducted in collaboration with the departments of philosophy and religion, Sanskrit and ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology of the faculty of arts of the 'Bharat Adhyayan Kendra'. Forty-five students, including a foreign student, have taken admission in the first session of the course, Shukla said after inaugurating the postgraduate programme on Tuesday.

Sadashiv Kumar Divedi, the coordinator of the 'Bharat Adhyayan Kendra', said that this two-year course will have four semesters and 16 papers. Director of the Varanasi Center of the Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts Vijay Shankar Shukla said that the idea of starting such a course was first given by scholars Pandit Ganganath Jha and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. But due to some reasons this course could not be started at that time, he said.