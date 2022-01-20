Last Updated:

BHU Starts Postgraduate Course On 'Hindu Dharma', Check Programme Details Here

Banaras Hindu University has started a postgraduate programme in 'Hindu Dharma'. It is the first such course in the country.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
bhu

Image: Shutterstock


The Banaras Hindu University has started a postgraduate programme in 'Hindu Dharma' and according to the varsity, the course is the first of its kind in the country. Professor V K Shukla, who is the varsity's rector, said that this programme will help in making the world aware of many unknown aspects of 'Hindu Dharma' and take its teachings to more and more people. He said that this would be the first such course in the country.

Course details

The course will be conducted in collaboration with the departments of philosophy and religion, Sanskrit and ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology of the faculty of arts of the 'Bharat Adhyayan Kendra'. Forty-five students, including a foreign student, have taken admission in the first session of the course, Shukla said after inaugurating the postgraduate programme on Tuesday.

Sadashiv Kumar Divedi, the coordinator of the 'Bharat Adhyayan Kendra', said that this two-year course will have four semesters and 16 papers. Director of the Varanasi Center of the Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts Vijay Shankar Shukla said that the idea of starting such a course was first given by scholars Pandit Ganganath Jha and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. But due to some reasons this course could not be started at that time, he said.

READ | BHU UET, PET results likely to be out soon, here's all you need to know about it
READ | BHU Answer Key: Deadline to raise objections ends today; here's all you need to know
READ | BHU Result 2021: NTA releases UET, PET scorecards, here's direct link to check
READ | Allahabad HC gives Rs 15K to poor Dalit student to pay for seat allotment at IIT-BHU
READ | BHU releases final answer keys for OMR-based and CBT mode entrance tests

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: bhu, banaras hindu university
First Published:
COMMENT