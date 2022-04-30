BHU Students Protest Outside VC's Residence Over Iftar; Sprinkle 'gangajal' To Purify Air

Amid the ongoing protest against the Vice-Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) over an Iftar party organised on its premises, the students of the Varanasi-based university organised a protest on Friday, where one of the protesting students shaved his hair off as a symbol of protest against the VC.

On Friday, students gathered around the residence of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sudhir K Jain of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and protested against him. Staging a protest outside the residence of the Vice-Chancellor, the angry students reached started slogans against him and sprinkled 'Gangajal' outside the VC's residence in an attempt to purify the air. Apart from that, one of the students shaved his head as a symbol of protest against the Iftar party organised on the premises of BHU.

'BHU is not JNU'

As the protest over the Iftar party on BHU's premises continues, Republic Media Network spoke to some of the agitating students on Thursday who were seeing raising slogans while some were seen chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

"There are bigger issues in the university. They don't have funds to build a temple, but they say have money for the Iftar party and say that they're secular. There were slogans written against the RSS and Hindus. This is not JNU and it will never become like it," said one of the protesting students.

Another student expressing anger against the Vice-Chancellor attending the Iftar party stated that he should instead go to Jamia University or the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). Many students were seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the protest site. Several students also claimed that an Iftar party was never organised before and that it happened for the first time. "This has happened under the leadership of K Jain and it is against the culture of BHU," said another student.

Tradition of organising Iftars date back to over two decades: BHU

Amid the ongoing protests, BHU released a statement on Thursday, clarifying that organising Iftar parties has been an age-old tradition of the university.

"A number of festivals are organised and celebrated in the university with members of BHU fraternity participating with mutual love, respect and harmony," the BHU statement read.

"Iftars could not be organised for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tradition of organising Iftar in BHU dates back to more than two decades...Attempts to disturb the peace and academic atmosphere of Banaras Hindu University are unacceptable and condemnable," the statement added.