Bihar And UP Schools May Reopen Soon, Punjab Schools To Be Closed Till Feb 8

School Reopening news: Schools are closed in Bihar due to COVID situation in state. However, Bihar Education Department wants to reopen the schools in Bihar. The decision regarding the reopening of schools has not been taken yet. It will be decided after a review meeting will be conducted. This has been announced by Bihar Education Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

“Education Department wants to reopen the schools in Bihar. The decision will be taken based on the health department's assessment of the COVID situation in the state,” the Minister told reporters.

The schools are closed till February 6, 2022. At first the schools in Bihar were closed till January 21, 2022. Later, this order was extended till February 6, 2022. Schools had been shut till Class 8, students of Classes 9 to 12 were allowed to go for offline classes but at 50% capacity and strict adherence of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, “The education department would recommend reopening of educational institutions including schools for all classes, colleges, and universities in full capacity. Students have already faced a huge loss in their studies and further academic loss is undesirable.”

UP schools ask government to reopen schools

Uttar Pradesh schools are closed due to COVID situation. In a recent move, around 250 educational institutions under the Unaided Private School Association (UPSA) have now threatened to put a halt to online classes if schools are not reopened soon. As of now, according to Uttar Pradesh government’s order, all schools in the state for offline classes are closed till February 6, 2022. UPSA has said that it would wait till February 6 after which it would discontinue all online classes if schools are not resumed offline.

"The government is calling students for various programmes where Covid-19 safety protocol is being ignored then why it is not allowing schools to conduct classes on the campus," UPSA President questioned.

Punjab Schools, Colleges closed till February 8

Considering the rise in COVID cases in Punjab, the state government has extended the closure of Punjab educational institutes. Now, as per a recent announcement, schools, colleges, universities, coaching classes, and other educational institutions will be closed till February 8, 2022. Medical and Nursing colleges are exempted from this order. Except these, all other educational institutions have been ordered to remain closed and continue conducting online classes to maintain the academic schedule. Karnataka, Maharashtra and many more have reopened their schools and colleges at a full capacity.