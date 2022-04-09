Bihar Board Intermediate Compartmental Exam 2022 Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates Here

Bihar School Examination Board has announced the dates for class 12 Intermediate Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022. The board released the result in March 2022 and candidates who could not manage to secure above passing marks in any of the subjects were given chance to apply for the compartment exam. The compartment exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9.30 am and will continue till 12.45 pm. The second shift will begin at 1.45 pm and will continue till 5 pm.

The registration window was opened on March 26, 2022. Candidates had to apply on the official website inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. BSEB compartment cum Special Exam is being held for candidates who have failed in the Class 12 Main Examination. Notably, candidates can appear for one or more papers in the inter-compartment exam.

Intermediate Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/KLvcxAuhBw — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 9, 2022

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 was announced by the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on March 16, 2022. 80.15% of the total students qualified for the exam. A total of 13 lakh 45 thousand students had appeared in the BSEB inter exam. This year, girls performed better than boys as the overall pass percentage of girls was higher than boys.

Here is the direct link to check Bihar board inter exam schedule

BSBE Inter Class 12 Exam: Check topper details here

In the year 2022, Sangam Raj has topped the Class 12 Bihar Board exam by scoring 96.4% marks. He was the only student to score this many marks across all the streams. Ankit Kumar Gupta of BD College has bagged the first rank by scoring 94.6% in the Commerce stream. Saurav Kumar of KLS College, Nawada, and Arjun Kumar of +2 Ashok H/S Daudnagar, Aurangabad became science toppers by scoring 94.4%. Students who secured the first position in the BSEB Class 12 Exam were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a laptop, and a kindle e-book reader. Second-place holders received a cash prize of Rs 75,000, a laptop, and a Kindle e-book reader, while third-place holders got a cash prize of Rs 50,000 as well as a Kindle e-book reader.