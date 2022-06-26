Bihar DElEd 2022-24: Registration To Begin On June 27; Here's How To Fill Form

BSEB DEIEd 2022: Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB), has announced the DElEd Entrance Test 2022 dates on June 26, 2022. The schedule highlights that the registration will begin on Monday, June 27, 2022. The deadline to apply will end on July 17, 2022. However, the application fee can be deposited until July 19, 2022. The steps to apply are mentioned below.

After filling the form, all the candidates will be provided with User ID and Password. If there is an error in the application, then the student will be able to correct it with the user ID and password only. In case of any problems, helpline number 0612-2232074 has been issued by the board. The steps to apply can be checked here.

Check application fee details here

General, OBC and EWS will have to deposit Rs 960 for Bihar DElEd entrance exam

Candidates belonging to any other category will have to pay Rs. 760

Eligibility for D.L.Ed Joint Entrance Exam

To fill the application form for D.L.Ed Joint Entrance Exam 2022, a candidate must have passed 12th/Intermediate with 50% marks. There will be a relaxation of 5% in the pass percentage for SC-ST and differently-abled students. Candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Mode of exam

The entrance test will be conducted in online mode and the duration of exam is 150 minutes. There will be a total of 150 questions in this exam. Questions will be in objective type. Three marks are allotted for each correct answer, one mark will be deducted for the wrong answer.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: Follow these steps for registration