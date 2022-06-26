Last Updated:

Bihar DElEd 2022-24: Registration To Begin On June 27; Here's How To Fill Form

Bihar DElEd 2022-24: The registration for the academic year 2022-24 will begin on June 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply by following these steps.

Bihar

Image: Shutterstock


BSEB DEIEd 2022: Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB), has announced the DElEd Entrance Test 2022 dates on June 26, 2022. The schedule highlights that the registration will begin on Monday, June 27, 2022. The deadline to apply will end on July 17, 2022. However, the application fee can be deposited until July 19, 2022. The steps to apply are mentioned below.

After filling the form, all the candidates will be provided with User ID and Password. If there is an error in the application, then the student will be able to correct it with the user ID and password only. In case of any problems, helpline number 0612-2232074 has been issued by the board. The steps to apply can be checked here.

Check application fee details here

  • General, OBC and EWS will have to deposit Rs 960 for Bihar DElEd entrance exam
  • Candidates belonging to any other category will have to pay Rs. 760

Eligibility for D.L.Ed Joint Entrance Exam

To fill the application form for D.L.Ed Joint Entrance Exam 2022, a candidate must have passed 12th/Intermediate with 50% marks. There will be a relaxation of 5% in the pass percentage for SC-ST and differently-abled students. Candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Mode of exam

The entrance test will be conducted in online mode and the duration of exam is 150 minutes. There will be a total of 150 questions in this exam. Questions will be in objective type. Three marks are allotted for each correct answer, one mark will be deducted for the wrong answer.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: Follow these steps for registration 

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘registration’ link
  • Step 3: On the redirected page, click on the link for ‘view/download registration form’ under the ‘Diploma in Elementary Education section.
  • Step 4: Download and take a print out of the Bihar DElEd registration form
  • Step 5: Then on the printed blank form, fill in the required details 
  • Step 6: Submit the form to the respective school along with the registration fee
