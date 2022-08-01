Bihar Education Min Says 'no Need To Create An Issue' After Student Gets 151/100 In Exam

After a bizzare incident that recently emerged from Patna – where a student of the Mahant Ram Jivan Das College, MRJD College, affiliated to the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) got 151 marks out of 100 in a university exam – Bihar Education Minister Vijay Chaudhary claimed that it must have been a 'mistake.'

While speaking to the media on August 1, Choudhary said, "It must have been a mistake, there is no need to create an issue on it or even make a report on it. There would be some misfeeding in the system or a typing error. We will surely find out who's responsible for this error."

Professor Mushtaq Ahmed, Registrar at LNMU also added, "One of the students in MRJD College, Begusarai has mistakenly received 151 out of 100 marks in an exam. Immediate rectification was done. This was not done intentionally."

"I was really surprised to see the results"

The undergraduate student of the BA(Honours) degree got 151/100 marks in his Political Science paper-4 in the part-2 examination of the university. Moreover, despite the marks and scoring over 50 in the other subjects, he was declared 'failed.'

"I was really surprised to see the results. Although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result," he said.

Another bizarre incident was reported from a different college affiliated with the same LNMU wherein a student, who secured zero in Accounting and Finance paper-4 in his BCom part-2 examination, was promoted to the next grade. "The university admitted that it was a typing error and they issued me a revised mark sheet," he said.