Bihar Govt Faces Flak As Class 7 Question Paper Dubs Kashmir A 'country'; BJP Seeks Probe

In a massive row, a question paper for Class 7 students studying in government schools in Bihar's Kishanganj described Kashmir as a separate country. The claim that Kashmir is not a part of India was made in the English half-yearly examination paper approved by the Bihar Education Project Council which is an autonomous body of the state Education Department. In the first question carrying 8 marks, students were asked to answer what the people of certain countries are called and Kashmir was listed alongside China, India, England and Nepal.

Speaking to the media, academician Pankaj Jha said, "The question paper is not at the school level, it is probably at the state level only. It is given by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and it happens at the state level. This can be considered a human error. We have told children that Kashmir is an integral part of India."

Here is the controversial question:

However, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal did not buy the explanation that this was a human error. In a video message, he contended that this was reflective of the Nitish Kumar-led government's support for the banned outfit Popular Front of India. Besides demanding an NIA probe, he also asked the Centre to take action against the Bihar government. At present, RJD's Chandra Shekhar is the Education Minister.

Sanjay Jaiswal stated, "To be asked in the districts of Seemanchal by the Bihar Education Project Council what is a citizen of China, of England, of Nepal, of India and at the same time a citizen of Kashmir shows that this government is a nefarious nexus of PFI supporters sitting in the government and PFI supporters of RJD. In Seemanchal districts, the Education Department is hatching a conspiracy to separate (the area) by declaring a holiday on Friday even in Hindi-medium schools. Now, being told in these schools that citizens of India and Kashmir are different shows that the entire government is with the PFI nexus."

"I also urge the NIA to probe the officials of the Bihar government especially those who are posted in Seemanchal. Until now, neither the Chief Secretary, Education Secretary nor the CM has taken any action against the person in the Bihar Education Project Council who set this paper. This makes it clear that this question paper was designed in cahoots with the Bihar government. I appeal to the Centre to take action against the Bihar government so that the nefarious conspiracy to divide India via the government question paper is exposed in front of the people," he added.