Bihar Govt Job Aspirants Seen Studying On Banks Of River Ganga; Netizens Hail Dedication

Govt job aspirants news: Photos of aspirants preparing for government job exams are doing rounds on social media. Recently, pictures of hundreds of students sitting on the banks of the river Ganges in Patna have been shared by well-known businessman Harsh Goenka. The businessman has a huge following on social media and is known for the funny and inspirational content that he shares on social media.

Kids in Patna, Bihar studying for competitive exams on the banks of river Ganges. It's a picture of hope and dreams.

via @ParagonWorli18 pic.twitter.com/4yLn6mmWD9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 4, 2022

Students sit here every weekend

It is being said that students studying here prepare for various exams like SSC, UPSC, JEE, and so on. They have decided to sit together and study on the banks of the river every weekend. The gathering is formed on weekends and notably, no such gathering is there of students on weekdays.

Netizens' reactions on Twitter

Kiran Patel, a Twitter user who calls herself a writer retweeted it with comment “When there is a will, there is a way..” While many other users are commenting “proud to be a bihari”

When there is a will, there is a way.. https://t.co/vBOlKZ8JRv — Kiran Patel (@bansijpatel) April 7, 2022

Ashish Ranjan, another Twitter user tweeted, “Bihar rocks. One of the most hardworking, methodical, analytical, family oriented & little emotional ones”

Many users also commented on the fact that people from Bihar spend most of their lives preparing for government jobs. A user Vikash tweeted, “A very similar scene in many public parks in Patna.#education is the only way for survival & upward mobility for these youths in #Bihar. The barrier to accessing modern education pushes them to fight against the odds for securing govt. jobs.“ Another user tweeted, “Their efforts are laudable but Bihar needs to come on well established industrial map. Only government job is not sufficient for one to excel in career and in today's advanced technology + disinvestment era, no alternative to corporate job."