Bihar Professor Who Returned ₹23 Lakh Salary To College Apologises, Retracts Statements

Lalan Kumar, assistant professor at Nitisheshwar college, who returned his 33-month salary, has tendered an apology to the university registrar. The teacher has been in limelight as he returned his total earnings to college. In the letter, he mentioned that he voluntarily wants to retract all his written and oral statements.

In a letter originally written in Hindi, he mentioned, “I was hurt as my request for transfer six times was not taken up. I was unable to control my emotion and offered the cheque for my entire salary amount. But later, after talking to some seniors I realised I should not have done so. One needs to behave as per the rules and regulations of the University and college system. I’ll try my best not to take any step guided by emotion in future. I voluntarily retract all my written and oral statements.”

Salary account balance of Rs 970

It is being alleged that the account details he mentioned to return the money had a balance of Rs 970. As per sources, on the day he signed the cheque, he had only Rs 970 in his account. College principal has also been asked to figure out if it was a publicity stunt.

My conscience doesn't allow me to take salary without teaching: Professor Lalan

Lalan Kumar is a Hindi assistant professor of Nitishwar college under Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) in Muzaffarpur district. Earlier while announcing that he will be returning his money, he said that his 'conscience did not allow' him to pocket the salary without teaching anyone. Lalan, who is 33 years old, gave a cheque of Rs 23,82,228 to the registrar of BR Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

My conscience does not allow me to take a salary without teaching,” faculty Kumar told the media on Wednesday. “Even during online classes (during the pandemic), there were only a handful of students present for Hindi classes. If I take a salary without teaching for five years, it would be academic death for me.”

The college’s principal, Manoj Kumar, questioned Kumar’s motive in returning his salary. He said, “It is not just absenteeism [of students] but a pressure tactic to get a transfer to postgraduate department.”