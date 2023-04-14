Bihar School Timings| Academic Activities For All Classes To End Before 11:45 Am: Patna DM

Bihar school timing changed: Considering the prevalent heatwaves and high temperature in the state capital of Bihar, the district magistrate of Patna has announced revising the school timings. Patna DM, Chandra Shekhar Singh on Friday issued an order prohibiting academic activities of all classes after 11:45 am. The order comes into effect on April 15. The order has to be implemented for all classes including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres.

On April 13 Patna recorded a maximum of 41.5 degrees Celsius, and Gaya and Rohtas 41.3 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees, respectively. Jamui registered a high of 40.8 degrees, Aurangabad 40.7 degrees and Khagaria 40.6 degrees, the IMD said.

"It has been made to appear to me that due to prevalent heatwave and high temperature in the district, health and life of children are at risk. Therefore, I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar, district magistrate, Patna under section of 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all classes (including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres) after 11:45 am in all schools of the district. The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule the timings of academic activities in conformity of the order as mentioned above. The order as mentioned above will come into force w.e.f 15.04.2023," the official order reads.

Earlier on April 3, Patna district education officer had announced to reschedule the timings of all government and private schools for classes 9 to 12 and directed the schools to operate from 6.30 am to 11.30 am. This came into effect on April 3.Bihar schools will be functional only during the morning hours. It has been announced by Patna district education officer, Amit Kumar that all government and private schools for classes 9 to 12 will be operated from 6:30 am to 11:30 am. This has already come into effect on April 3, 2023.