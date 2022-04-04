Bihar School Timings Changed Due To Heat Wave, These Districts To Follow New Timings

Bihar school timing changed: Considering the scorching heat in Bihar, many district administrations of the state have announced that the school timings will be changed. Bihar schools will be functional for offline classes only during the morning hours. It has been announced by Patna and Gaya district administration that all government and private schools will be operated from 6:30 am to 11:30 am. This has already come to effect on April 4, 2022.

Bihar school timing changed in these districts

Along with Patna and Gaya, other districts that have decided to run morning schools include Rohtas, Samastipur, Jamui, Kaimur, Sitamarhi, Purnia, Sheikhpura, Bhojpur, and West Champaran. The revised morning timings will continue till the commencement of summer vacations. There are few districts in Bihar where the weather is a bit pleasant and cloudy.

Andhra Pradesh school timings changed due to heat wave

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to change school timing from Monday, April 4, 2022. Now it has been implemented for students from classes 1 to 9 that schools in Andhra Pradesh will only run for a half-day. To be noted that all other classes including classes 10, 11, and 12 will continue with full-day schedule. Students from classes 1 to 9 will have to attend classes between 7.30 am and 11.30 am. To be noted that the mid-day meals will be served immediately thereafter.

Like Bihar Government, Andhra Pradesh government also decided to implement this change with aim of protecting children from heat wave which increases in the second half. In Andhra Pradesh, the decision comes in line with parents and students’ unions requesting education minister Audimulapu Suresh in this regard. In Andhra Pradesh, School Education Commissioner A. Suresh Kumar issued orders on Sunday about half-day schools from Monday, April 4, 2022. Instructions have been issued to all regional joint directors of school education and district educational officers of the state to implement the half-day school norm. For more details, click here.