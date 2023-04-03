Bihar School Timings Changed Due To Heatwave For These Classes, Check Full Details Here

Bihar school timing changed: Considering the scorching heat in Bihar, the district education officer of Patna has announced that the timings of all schools in Bihar will be changed. Bihar schools will be functional only during the morning hours. It has been announced by Patna district education officer, Amit Kumar that all government and private schools for classes 9 to 12 will be operated from 6:30 am to 11:30 am. This has already come into effect on April 3, 2023.

Bihar school timing changed

Candidates must note that the school timings have been changed only for the students in classes 9 to 12. However, the timings for other classes will remain the same. Earlier the school timings were 9.30 am to 4 pm on weekdays. On Saturdays, the schools functioned from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. This new timing will be applicable till summer vacation begins.

Bihar schools closed in Rohtas

Moreover, Bihar schools will remain closed in Rohtas district till April 4. The orders are issued for both government and private schools. The order has been taken following the violence that erupted recently in Sasaram falling under Rohtas district. Apart from the government and private schools, coaching institutions have also been ordered to shut down till April 4.

"All government and private schools are to remain closed till April 4 in Rohtas district in the wake of violence that erupted recently in district's Sasaram town. Along with that, all coaching institutes will also remain shut," ANI tweeted quoting an official.