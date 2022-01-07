Bihar Schools, Colleges To Remain Close Till Jan 21 Amid Omicron Scare

Amid daily increasing numbers of COVID cases, the Bihar government has decided to close Bihar schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and hostels.

The Nitish Kumar-led government announced that all educational institutes in the state will be closed until January 21, 2022, as well as COVID-related instructions requiring a 50 percent staff presence at government and private offices.

Bihar schools, colleges to remain shut till January 21

According to the latest guidelines issued by the Bihar government, students in pre-schools and classes 1–8 will have to stay at home and continue their studies online, whereas educational institutions in classes 9–12 will operate at half capacity under strict COVID-19 guidelines such as proper sanitization, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distancing, among others.

Earlier, the state government had imposed new measures, including the implementation of the statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 21. Meanwhile, the Bihar Board Examination for Classes 10 and 12 is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2022, for Class 12 students and conclude on February 14, while the examination for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24, 2022.

कोरोना संक्रमण में लगातार बढ़ोत्तरी हो रही है। संक्रमितों की ज्यादा संख्या को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार द्वारा समीक्षा की गई तथा कुछ प्रतिबंध लगाए गए हैं। विशेष सावधानी और सतर्कता बरतने की आवश्यकता है। मास्क का अनिवार्य रूप से प्रयोग करें और सोशल डिस्टैंसिंग का पालन करें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 6, 2022

COVID situation Bihar and other states

COVID cases in Bihar are on the rise. The state reported a total of 1659 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday. Currently, Bihar has a total of 3697 active COVID cases and the recovery rate is 97.84 percent. Meanwhile, several other states, including West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and others, have ordered school closures or reductions in capacity to 50%.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock/ Representative