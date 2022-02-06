Bihar Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Offline Classes With 50% Strength, COVID Curbs Eased

Bihar school reopening: Bihar government on February 6 has announced that Bihar schools can reopen for offline classes from tomorrow, February 7. Nitish Kumar led government has decided that classes up to 8th will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity. Whereas, for classes 9 and above, schools will be allowed to reopen with 100 percent capacity. Colleges and coaching institutes have also got permission for reopening. Along with this many other announcements easing Bihar COVID lockdown have been made. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"In view of the improvement in the situation of corona infection, all schools up to class 8th will be able to open with 50 percent capacity and all schools and colleges and coaching institutes belonging to classes 9th and above will be able to open with 100 percent attendance," CM Nitish Kumar tweeted.

Bihar Education Department hinted at reopening of schools

Bihar Education Department wanted to reopen the schools in Bihar. The decision regarding the reopening of schools had to be taken in a review meeting. This has been announced by Bihar Education Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

“Education Department wants to reopen the schools in Bihar. The decision will be taken based on the health department's assessment of the COVID situation in the state,” the Minister told reporters. As of now, the schools are closed till February 6, 2022. At first, the schools in Bihar were closed till January 21, 2022. Later, this order was extended till February 6, 2022. Schools had been shut till Class 8, students of Classes 9 to 12 were allowed to go for offline classes but at 50% capacity and strict adherence of COVID-19 safety protocols.