Bihar Varsity Orders Probe As Students Accuse Prof Of Sending Lewd Messages

The state-run Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar's Darbhanga district has ordered an enquiry against an assistant professor of the Hindi department for allegedly fraternising with female students and sending them lewd messages, an official said on Tuesday. The enquiry has been ordered on the basis of a complaint made by female students against the professor, said Mushtaq Ahmed, the registrar of the varsity.

"All charges against the assistant professor will be enquired thoroughly and appropriate action will be taken after the completion of the probe. The matter has been forwarded to the internal committee, constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, of the university," he said.

"All charges, including fraternising with female students, sending lewd text messages to them and academic dishonesty will be probed by the committee in a time-bound manner," he added.

In their complaint to the vice-chancellor, the students alleged that the professor misbehaved with them and abused them, besides threatening them with sabotaging their careers, Ahmed said.