Last Updated:

Bihar Varsity Student Gets 151 Out Of 100 In Political Science Exam

The student was really surprised to see the results. He said although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
bihar school

Image: Pixabay


An undergraduate student of the state-run Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar's Darbhanga district got 151 out of 100 in one of the papers, to his utter surprise. The student of BA (Honours) got the marks in his Political Science paper-4 in the part-2 examination of the varsity, he said on Sunday.

"I was really surprised to see the results. Although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result," he said.

Another student, who secured zero in Accounting and Finance paper-4 in his BCom part-2 examination, was promoted to the next grade.

"The university admitted that it was a typing error and they issued me a revised mark sheet," he said.

The varsity's registrar, Mushtaq Ahmed, told PTI that both marksheets had typing errors.

"After correcting the typographical errors, the two students were issued fresh mark sheets. Those were simply typographical errors, nothing else," he said.

READ | PM Modi attends 42nd convocation of Anna University; calls India world's 'growth engine'
READ | PM Modi makes 7 key points in his speech at Anna University's 42nd convocation
READ | MK Stalin addresses Anna University's convocation: 'You are the ambassador of the country'
READ | PM Modi meets Anna University students who missed convocation event in classrooms
READ | 70-year-old man receives PhD from Anna University, took him 8 years to achieve this feat

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT