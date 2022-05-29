BJP Demands Action Against Teacher Seen Offering Namaz Inside College Campus In Aligarh

After a video of a teacher offering namaz at Sri Varshney college in Aligarh went viral, BJP Yuva Morcha leaders led by Amit Goswami, vice president of the Morcha’s Mahanagar unit, reached Sri Varshney College in Aligarh on Friday, May 27. Responding to the incident, the college principal said that a committee will be formed and an inquiry will be conducted.

Objecting to the incident, Amit Goswami stated, "This is not a religious place to read Namaz. How can a professor leave class and offer prayers in the educational institution?".

He added that action must be taken against the professor as all religious people including Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs come to educational institutions and they must also be treated equally.

Providing details of the situation, the principal of Varshney College, Professor Anil Kumar Gupta said, "As far as this matter is concerned, I have returned from Prayagraj on the 28th morning and I called my acting principal and inquired about the matter. I will constitute a committee in this regard and on the basis of its report, whatever is there, further action will be taken. I would definitely like to assure that in the future, if any such religious activities create controversy, then no such work will be allowed to be done in the courtyard".

Karnataka school in trouble over students offering namaz on campus

A government school in Karnataka's Mulabagilu landed in controversy after reportedly allowing Muslim students to offer Namaz inside the school premises. Members of various pro-Hindu organisations protested against the headmistress of Balechengappa Government School in Mulabagilu for allegedly allowing students to offer Namaz inside the school. Umadevi, the school's principal, has, however, denied giving students any such permission.

Addressing the media, Umadevi said, "I was outside on with the class teacher. Suddenly, I received a call from Deepa Madam. She told me that students are performing Namaz on the school premises. I told her that I wasn't aware of that and rushed to school. (sic)"

"When I reached the school, media personnel asked me about the issue, I told them that it happened without my knowledge. Somehow it happened, but I will not allow this to happen going forward. Everybody is equal here. We haven't told anybody to do any Namaz or any other prayer," she added.

(Image: Republic)