BJP Demands CBI Inquiry In REET Paper Leak Case, Asks 'Why Is Rajasthan Govt Afraid?'

BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Thursday, February 17, demanding CBI inquiry in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021 paper leak case said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is not just afraid but doesn't even trust the investigating agency.

“Why is the Rajasthan government afraid of the CBI? They are not just afraid but even allege that they don't trust the investigating agency”, the BJP leader said.

He mentioned that the SOG is unable to take action on the influential people and can only function to a certain limit and so CM Gehlot must hand over the case to CBI and maintain transparency on the same.

Satish Poonia alleged that the state government is playing politics with students. He further added that the BJP will continue demanding a CBI probe in the REET issue and further won’t spare anyone if the party comes to power.

Early on February 15, the opposition BJP held a massive protest in Jaipur and tried to ‘gherao’ the Rajasthan Assembly for CBI probe into the REET paper leak.

REET 2021 paper leak

With police investigations pointing that the question paper of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), which was held on September 26 last year, was leaked two days before the examination, the Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a major embarrassment. According to the police probe, a question paper was stolen from an office of the state education department and later was leaked. It is learned that the accused have received at least Rs. 1.22 crore in exchange for the paper.

The opposition is now demanding a CBI probe, alleging the involvement of politicians and high-profile people behind the paper leak. While the police are questioning the board’s officials, the Rajasthan government has taken action against top officials of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), which was entrusted with the responsibility of conducting REET.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) which is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan, was held in September last year. It is to be noted that the exam was conducted for around 31,000 posts and more than 16 lakh candidates were in the fray.

(Image: PTI/ANI)