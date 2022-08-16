BJP MP Writes To PM Urging Inclusion Of Partition Horror Remembrance Day In History Texts

In a recent update, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him that the significance of ‘August 14- Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ should be taught to school students as a part of their history curriculum.

Notably, in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the partition in 1947.

In his letter, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav said, “The youth of our country should be aware of the sacrifices made by brave hearts during partition. The day should not only be commemorated but should also be included in the history curriculum.”

BJP MP seeks inclusion of Partition Horror Remembrance Day in curriculum

“According to my knowledge, the horror of the partition of India was the most brutal event in the history of the world. In this, around 10 lakh people lost their lives and 70 lakh people were forced to leave their belongings, and homes. The glory of moms, sisters and daughters was looted,” the letter further read.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav added, “The horrors of Partition can never be forgotten, Celebrating the year will not only inspire us to eliminate the poison of discrimination, animosity and ill-will but also National unity. social discrimination and human sensibilities will also be strengthened.”

The letter said, “People are not aware of the incidents which took place during Partition in 1947, they are unaware of the disputes. All this should be implemented in the curriculum to understand the background of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”

“In my view, the present and future generations of India must have complete authentic knowledge of the most brutal incident in the world. This is possible only when the complete picture of the horror of Partition will be included in the history curriculum and will be taught to students. I request you to order authorities to add this to the history curriculum,” BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav said.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 14 said, "Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history."

To observe the day, BJP National president JP Nadda participated in a silent march in New Delhi. According to sources, the silent march began from Jantar Mantar and concluded at Connaught Place’s A Block.

The procession from Jantar Mantar to Connaught Place also saw the participation of Union ministers Piyush Goel and Anurag Thakur, BJP vice president Vaijayanti Panda, the party’s Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta and ex-Union minister Harsh Vardhan, among others.