BMC Asks Mumbai Schools To Display Names In Marathi Script On Large Signboards

After colleges affiliated with Mumbai University, now schools in the city have been asked to display their names in Marathi on visible signboards. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a circular on Tuesday asking all schools under its jurisdiction to put their names in Marathi Devanagari script on signboards of 8×3 feet size with viability outside school. The order is applicable for private as well as government schools.

“All schools – aided, unaided, state as well as non-state board should display their names in bold letter in Marathi (Devnagari script) on board," said the circular is signed by the BMC Education officer Raju Tadvi.

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai had tabled the Marathi Rajbhasha Bill in the assembly on March 24, in this regard. "In the Maharashtra Official Languages Act, 1964, there was no mention of making the Marathi language mandatory in local bodies and state-run corporations and societies, and therefore this bill was introduced," he said.

Marathi Rajbhasha Bill was unanimously passed by both Houses of the state legislature, which makes the use of Marathi language mandatory in the official work of state corporations, authorities and civic bodies.

Shiv Sena-led govt pushes for use of Marathi language

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that the state government is working on simplification of the 'official Marathi' language which is some times nearly incomprehensible.

Speaking on the occasion of Gudhi Padva (Maharashtrian new year), he noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was keen on the use of Marathi in his administration. Maharashtrians had to "fight and shed blood" to get Mumbai as the capital of their state, Thackeray said, adding, ''Those who forget history have no future."

"Knowledge of English is important. I don't hate other languages, but I will not tolerate insult to Marathi. There is no need to hate other languages, but there should not be encroachment by other languages too," the chief minister said, as per PTI.

The chief minister also said that making Marathi subject compulsory in schools or mandating Marathi signs for shops and businesses did not amount to atrocity.

(With inputs from agency)