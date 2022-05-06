BPSC 67th Prelims Exam: Commission Releases Important Notice Ahead Of Exam, Check Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
BPSC prelims: Bihar Public Service Commission has released an important notice for candidates who will be taking the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022. It is noted that the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2022. All those candidates who will be appearing for the examination can check the highlights of official notice here. The notice can be checked on the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Official notice reads that the candidates who will appear for the exam will have to reach the exam centre 1 hour prior to commencement of the examination. Candidates must know that if they reach the exam centre after the commencement of exams, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.