BPSC 67th Prelims Exam: Commission Releases Important Notice Ahead Of Exam, Check Details

BPSC prelims: Bihar Public Service Commission has released an important notice for candidates who will be taking the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022. It is noted that the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2022. All those candidates who will be appearing for the examination can check the highlights of official notice here. The notice can be checked on the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Official notice reads that the candidates who will appear for the exam will have to reach the exam centre 1 hour prior to commencement of the examination. Candidates must know that if they reach the exam centre after the commencement of exams, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

BPSC Exams: Check exam day guidelines here

Candidates who will be taking the exams will not be allowed to carry mobile, Bluetooth, wifi gadget, electronic pen, pager, smart watch or any electronic items to the exam hall

Candidates should know that the whitener/ blade/ eraser should also not be carried by the candidates to the exam centre.

OMR sheet should be neat and clean and nothing other than the answers will be entertained.

Candidates should make sure to carry printout of the admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the hall.

Candidates should read all the instructions given on the admit card and also on OMR sheet carefully before appearing for the examination.

Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, candidates will have to follow the COVID guidelines. They will have to maintain social distance, wear masks at all times and carry sanitizers with them

Follow these steps to download BPSC 67th Prelims admit card