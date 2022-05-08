BPSC 67th Prelims Paper Allegedly Leaked Before Exam, Check Details Here

BPSC 67th prelims paper leak: Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the BPSC 67th Combined Preliminary Examination on May 8, 2022. It is being alleged that the BPSC 67th Combined Preliminary Examination paper was leaked before the exam. Reports suggest that the question papers went viral on Telegram groups minutes before the exam.

The viral question papers are matching the actual question paper which was distributed today. Earlier today hundreds of candidates created a ruckus at the Veer Kunwar Singh College examination center in Arrah on the allegation of paper leak. The candidates alleged that few candidates carried mobiles with them in BPSC 67th prelims exam.

It is being said that President of Rashtriya Chhatra Ekta Manch, Dilip Kumar, in an e-mail sent to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. The President demanded the cancellation of the examination by giving a copy of the viral question paper.

BPSC paper leak: Commission's reaction

In this matter, BPSC officials have refused to say anything at the moment. Commission officials have said that a decision in this regard will be taken after the meeting in the evening. Bhojpur DM Roshan Kushwaha reached the center soon after getting information about the incident. He told that all the question papers have been sealed. No exit from the question paper center has been confirmed. DM said that written complaint has been sought from the examinees. As mentioned above, Bihar Public Service Commission is yet to announce final decision.

The candidates appearing for the exam had to reach the exam centre 1 hour prior to commencement of the examination. They were strictly told that if anyone reaches the exam centre after the commencement of exams, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The guidelines read that the candidates taking the exams were not be allowed to carry mobile, Bluetooth, wifi gadget, electronic pen, pager, smartwatch or any electronic items to the exam hall