BPSC Assistant Professor Engineering Exam Date Out; Check Full Schedule Here

BPSC: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the examination date for Assistant Professor Engineering, Professor engineering. See full details

BPSC Assistant Professor Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notification informing candidates about the date of the written examination for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, and Communication Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. As per the notification, the examination will be held on April 12, 2022. The Commission will release the admit card on the official website. However, the commission has not confirmed the release date of the admit card, but it will be available before the examination.


Candidates must note that the BPSC Assistant Professor Exam date will be held in two different shifts—the first from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the second shift, which is set to take place from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Candidates must also take note that the admit card will not be sent via post and will be uploaded on the official website. Check key details below.

BPSC Official Notice

 BPSC Asst Professor Engineering Exam: Here's how to download the BPSC Admit Card 2022

  • Step 1: Candidates must go to the BPSC official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in to download the BPSC Admit Card.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link to download the admit card.
  • Step 3: Candidates must then enter any required information, such as their ID and password if asked.
  • Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the admission card for future details.

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam and interview followed by other rounds. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website of BPSC for more details and fresh updates.

